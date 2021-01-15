Insider Selling: Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

On Friday, January 8th, Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Shares of LON ONC opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The firm has a market cap of £119.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.99.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops EarlyCDT-Liver, a blood test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients with liver lesions of all sizes; SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers and develop precision diagnostic tools from minimally-invasive liquid biopsies; and NavigAID for autoimmune diseases.

