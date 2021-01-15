Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $925,302.24 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total value of $827,847.96.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $376.30 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $405.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RingCentral by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

