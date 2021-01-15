Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $401,250.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

