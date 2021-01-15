Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

ICPT stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after buying an additional 140,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $21,165,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

