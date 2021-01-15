inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading 9% Higher

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.93. 176,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of 346.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

