IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of -55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in IntriCon by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.