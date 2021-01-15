Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Intrusion stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.33 million, a P/E ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

