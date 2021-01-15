Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $365.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

