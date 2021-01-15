Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $455.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.75.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $365.51 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

