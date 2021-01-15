Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 26,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,365. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

