Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Shares Gap Down to $73.00

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $70.20. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) shares last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 112,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market cap of £124.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

