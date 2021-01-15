Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 1,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

