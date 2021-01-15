Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Position Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 148,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

PBP stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.