Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.39

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 1219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

