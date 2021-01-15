Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.74. Invesque shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 631 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

