Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (ENEL)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT: ENEL):

  • 1/13/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.20 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.85 ($11.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.30 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

