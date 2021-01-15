Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSR opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $941.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.