Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

