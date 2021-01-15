IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 5.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $37,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

MNA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

