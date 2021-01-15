iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,112,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,106. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.