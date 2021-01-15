iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.12. 931,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

