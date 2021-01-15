iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $95.96 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

