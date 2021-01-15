iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $61.29 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

