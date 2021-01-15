iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 161.5% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.