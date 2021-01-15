iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

