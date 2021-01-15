iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,697 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $26.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.