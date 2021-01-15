iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57.

