iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. 624,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,604. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

