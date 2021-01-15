iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 216.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 96,371 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

