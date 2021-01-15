Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Shares of ISR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,481,832. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

