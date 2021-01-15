Itamar Medical’s (ITMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

