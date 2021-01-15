iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 20th

iTeos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ITOS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. iTeos Therapeutics had issued 10,586,316 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

