Ixcoin (IXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $283.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $983,522.32 and approximately $283.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,165,529 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

