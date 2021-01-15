J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.28

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $22.86. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.06.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 690,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,872,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

