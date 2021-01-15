Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Evercore ISI currently has $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.30.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

