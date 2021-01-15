JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 6%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 171,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 175,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.77.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.