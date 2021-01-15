James Bramwell Sells 2,505 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.