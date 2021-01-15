James J. Filler Purchases 300 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $23,541.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,314,233.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

