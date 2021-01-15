Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.98 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

