Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.