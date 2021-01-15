Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olympus Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olympus in a research note on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCPNY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Olympus has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

