Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TripAdvisor, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the travel company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

