Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

