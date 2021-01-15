Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Buy

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $402.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.37.

Anthem stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

