Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

