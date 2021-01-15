Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,178.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,029.92. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.53, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.