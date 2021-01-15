JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Midwest stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

