John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 146,330 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 117.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.