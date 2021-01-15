Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $254,350.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sreeganesh Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

JCI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.