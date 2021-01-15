Jonathan M. Silver Sells 1,780 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.64 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

